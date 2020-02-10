NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were greeted with a coating of snow on Monday morning.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield County.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker experienced a variety of conditions across the state on its way to Norfolk.
The temperature, which started in the 40s when it left from Rocky Hill, started to drop in the area of Route 8 in Thomaston.
A thin layer of white coated the side of the highway there.
By the time the tracker reached Torrington, plow drivers were hard at work.
A heavier snow coated the highway there and less blacktop was visible.
Channel 3's meteorologists said Monday's weather was not a major event; however, it did cause some concern with the driving conditions.
Some school systems issued delays. See the complete list here.
Drivers were encouraged to take it slow and drive defensively.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
