WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers in the West Hartford area were warned to be on the lookout for a moose.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the moose was spotted on Wednesday morning within three miles of Interstate 84.
The animal was reported by a resident in the Peaslee Hill neighborhood.
A Channel 3 viewer also reported a moose sighting near St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
