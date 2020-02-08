TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices went below $2 Saturday in Terryville.
Drivers flocked to the Gulf and Citgo gas stations on Main Street to take advantage of the deals.
The gas wars started as a promotion to attract new customers to the Gulf gas station. They lowered their prices to $1.91.
The Citgo next door saw those prices and decided to drop theirs to $1.91 a gallon.
"I literally saw the price from the street and I thought it was 1996 so I figured I might as well stop so here I am," said Devon Hill of Waterbury.
According to AAA, the national average for gas today is $2.44 a gallon.
That Citgo station usually sells about 4,000 gallons a day. Today they sold 16,000 gallons.
Gulf's decision to draw new customers in comes in the wake of ownership changes and drivers complaining about a bad batch of gasoline last year.
