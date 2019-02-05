(WFSB) - Drivers have been paying for the warmer weather of the last couple of days in the form of deteriorating road conditions.
AAA said poor road conditions across the state are leaving drivers with hundreds of dollars worth of damage to vehicles.
"They’re everywhere," said Radonda Timmons of Bristol.
"The warm weather unfortunately brings the potholes," said Jordan Grzybowski, fleet driver, AAA.
Drivers said they've been at a disadvantage in terms of spotting the hazards.
"Because the snow is melting, they’re building up with water," Grzybowski said. "And people are going through puddles and everything and hitting them and getting flat tires."
"Things you don’t expect, so when you’re driving you see them, you try to avoid them, sometimes you can’t and you hit right into them," Timmons said.
Timmons said her bank account felt the impact.
Her front wheels fell into potholes twice this season and cost her hundreds.
"Sometimes you’re in a different area that you’re not used to and you see one and it’s up on you before you know it," she said.
AAA said it is seeing fewer calls for dead batteries caused by the cold weather.
There have been more calls about blown tires and dented rims.
"We’ve towed everything from tires that are completely sideways to as I said just your normal flat," Grzybowski said.
Timmons said she's now on the lookout.
"Really hope I can," she said. "But if not, it comes with winter so what can you expect, you’re in New England."
AAA said people can have a certified technician inspect their vehicles if they notice noises after hitting a pothole. A minor problem could turn into a big one over time.
It also recommended paying attention to surroundings and watching out for potholes disguised as puddles. Treat all puddles as potholes.
