(WFSB) - Some school districts across the state are already prepping for Tuesday's Arctic blast.
New Haven and Hartford have already announced two hour delays for the morning.
This will give a little extra time for school bus drivers to get a head start.
Officials with DATTCO say weather is always a big concern for them and they have to be ready for the unexpected, so to get ready, they have checked their bus batteries and added chemicals to the fuel so, hopefully, they turn on and won't freeze.
As a new school day begins, in a couple of hours, the temperature will be a lot cooler.
"We change out the fuel filter, we double check all the batteries to make sure they are up to performance, and we start ordering additional additives to fuel so that the fuel won't freeze up," Bryony Chamberlain, vice president of DATTCO, tells us.
Prep for cold weather for DATTCO starts around October, but they have to be ready for the unexpected, like last week's icy conditions or tomorrow's blast.
"Vehicles might not start, but that is why we have taken the side of caution ahead of time to get additional cold weather maintenance on them, so we should be good with starting and the other risk would be slippery conditions," Chamberlain explained.
On top of maintenance, some drivers might be coming in early to warm up their buses.
The bus company will also update the district in the morning to see if conditions are good enough to drive.
At the end, it will be up to the district to make the final call whether to issue a delay or closure. Some districts, like Vernon, have implemented their cold weather protocol.
"When a bus driver sees any kids walking on the sidewalk or waiting at a bus stop, even if it’s not there’s, they will stop and pick them up, and ask them for a ride to school. Even if it's not their school, they will get them where they need to go whenever they can," Steve Langlais, logistics and safety supervisor for Vernon Public Schools, said.
Vernon Schools work with the First Student bus company, who have also been prepping for the cold and urge parents and students to do the same.
- Don't rush and leave extra time to get your child to the bus, stop since there could be slippery conditions.
- Put your phone down and watch where you are going, since ice could be hiding.
- Bundle up with extra layers.
- Be patient, because the cold could bring a bus delay.
"Give us a little patience tomorrow morning and in the future in the cold. You will get to work on time and students will get to school safe, and warm and everyone will be happy," added Langlais.
Besides being patient, if you happen to be near a bus, officials also remind you to give the school bus some space and don't forget to respect the signs and the flashing lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.