NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was hit by a vehicle in North Haven on Thursday morning.
According to police, they responded to 100 block of Washington Avenue.
The report said a motor vehicle crashed into a pedestrian.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.