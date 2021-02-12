meriden scene 2-21.mp4_v_frame_173.jpg

Police are investigating at The Flamingo Inn in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation is underway near the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden.

According to state police, their detectives are helping Meriden police at the Flamingo Inn.

They called it an "active and ongoing investigation."

They also warned drivers to expect heavy police activity in the area.

