NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in North Canaan early Friday morning.
According to Norfolk public information officer Jon Barbagallo, drivers were urged to use caution in the area of Route 7 north and Cemetery Road.
Litchfield County dispatchers also confirmed the fire and reported no injuries.
A number of fire crews were reportedly called to the scene.
There's no word on a cause.
