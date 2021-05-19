NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire in Newington.
According to the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Woodmere Road.
The location is just off Main Street.
Eyewitness video sent to Channel 3 showed strong flames from a structure.
Firefighters urged drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were released.
