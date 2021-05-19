Firefighters battled a fire in Newington on May 19. Here is video from a Channel 3 viewer.

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire in Newington.

According to the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Woodmere Road.

The location is just off Main Street.

Eyewitness video sent to Channel 3 showed strong flames from a structure.

Firefighters urged drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

