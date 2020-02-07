Colchester crash1.jpg

Police said a crash on Route 16 in Colchester is deadly

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash has firefighters warning drivers to avoid a road in Colchester.

According to state police Route 16, also known as Lebanon Avenue, is closed.

Police on scene said the crash is fatal.

Emergency crews confirmed they were called to Lebanon Avenue in the area of the Goldie Locks Storage.

