HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged drivers to steer clear of an intersection in Hamden on Tuesday morning.
They said a serious crash happened at Dixwell Avenue at Treadwell Street around 7 a.m.
Sajjad Chaudary of Dynamic Auto LLC shared surveillance video of the crash with Channel 3.
It showed that two vehicles collided.
Police said both contained only drivers and no passengers.
Police said Dixwell Avenue will be closed between Church and Mather streets for several hours in both directions.
Serious injuries were reported to both drivers.
Anyone who saw what happened is aske to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
