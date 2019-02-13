ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Snow, sleet and freezing rain was an issue across the state thanks to a storm that spanned Tuesday and Wednesday.
Many folks in Rocky Hill, for example, woke up to a coating of ice that formed on top of several inches of snow.
Drivers may want to budget in extra time both for travel and clearing off their vehicles.
State police continue to remind people to clear the vehicles' roofs.
Drivers who fail to do so face tickets.
For more on driving conditions across the state, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
