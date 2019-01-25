HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Black ice is a concern for drivers on Friday morning.
Thursday's storm may have departed, but temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and any leftover standing water froze.
"Any standing water has turned to ice on untreated surfaces, so please be careful walking and driving around [Friday] morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Parts of the state saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain between Wednesday night and Thursday.
Flooding remains a concern along the state's major rivers.
"We now have flooding warnings in effect for the Housatonic River, the Still River in Brookfield, The Yantic River, the Pawcatuck River and the Farmington River in Simsbury," Haney said. "Although the rain is long gone, the larger rivers in the state will continue to rise a bit."
The rest of Friday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.
A passing flurry or snow shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon hours.
The weekend looks pretty good.
