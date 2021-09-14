SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a driver on Route 8 in Seymour.
Police in the town are warning drivers to expect lane closures between exits 21 and 22 on the northbound side.
The Department of Transportation ported the incident just before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers asked drivers to avoid the area.
They said traffic was being diverted onto Derby Avenue by way of exit 21.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.