MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Manchester on Monday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to an address on Glenwood Street near Ashworth Street.

People were warned to avoid the area.

Mutual aid was requested to the scene.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

