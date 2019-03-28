WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer rollover with a small fuel leak was reported along Interstate 95 in Westport on Thursday morning.
According to the Westport Fire Department, it happened between exits 18 and 19 on the northbound side just before 5 a.m.
First responders reported finding the tractor trailer on its side with the driver trapped inside the cab.
A small fuel leak was also spotted.
The driver was extricated and transported to a local hospital.
State police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Transportation and private contractors were helping with the cleanup.
They warned drivers to expect delays in the area throughout the morning commute.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
