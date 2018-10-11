HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - AAA said drivers may see Tropical Storm Michael's impact at the pump.
Thursday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut was $3.04, compared to the national of $2.91.
Experts warned that those prices could go up a bit.
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina caused severe damage to refineries.
Last year, Harvey shut down production at the country's largest one.
AAA said Michael isn't expect to have the same impact as those storms, but drivers could still see an increase in prices. It would amount to a few cents per gallon.
Michael was making its way through Georgia on Thursday morning.
AAA said it's creating a chain reaction that may be felt all the way up the east coast.
"When you look at what’s going on down there, it's kind of hard to be upset that you’ll have to pay a few cents more for gas," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "And I’m sure anyone down there would trade places with us in terms of the problems they are going to have, but that said motorists will likely see gas prices remain high or even increase slightly because of what's going on."
Even before the storm, prices were already on the rise. They were up 44 cents compared to this time last year.
For more on gas prices in the state, check out AAA's Fuel Gauge Report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.