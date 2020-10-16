HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Periods of rain are expected to spread across the state on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while scattered showers will become more likely as the day goes on, the main event won't happen until early Saturday morning.
"This is when the rain could be heavy, with perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder," Haney said. "By the time it’s done [Saturday] morning around 9 a.m., as it looks now, 1 to 2 inches could fall with locally higher amounts possible."
Haney said the storm won't be a "drought buster," but it would put a dent in it.
After the rain ends the skies will clear.
However, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures near 60 degrees under a mostly-sunny sky.
"Then Sunday should be quite nice," Haney said. "After a chilly start in the upper-30s to near 40, the coldest morning of the next seven days, temps rebound to the 60 to 65-degree range during the afternoon."
Next week still looks primarily dry.
"At times Tuesday/Wednesday there could be more clouds than sun, but temperatures appear to run several degrees above average," Haney said. "As of now: Lows in the 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s."
