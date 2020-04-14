HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is extending the filing and payment deadlines of certain returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension is until July 15, 2020, which align with the filing and payment extensions recently announced by the IRS.
“In general, Connecticut tax filings are based on submission of the corresponding federal return,” said Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello. “The filing and payment extensions announced by DRS today keep Connecticut in line with recent federal updates and, in these difficult circumstances, offer taxpayers and tax professionals clarity and more time to prepare their returns.”
The impacted CT returns which are extended are:
- Individual Income Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-1040, CT-1040-NR/PY
- Individual Income Tax Estimates - Form CT-1040ES (for 1st and 2nd quarter payments)
- Trust & Estate Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-1041 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Trust & Estate Tax Return Estimates - Form CT-1041ES (for any estimated payments due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Pass-through Entity Return & Payment - Form CT-1065/1120SI (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Pass-through Entity Tax Estimated Payments - Form CT-1065/1120SI ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Corporation Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-1120, CT-1120CU (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Corporation Tax Estimated Payments - Form CT-1120ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Estate Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-706/709 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Gift Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-706/709 (for returns due between April 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Unrelated Business Income Tax Return & Payment - Form CT-990T (for returns due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
- Unrelated Business Income Tax Estimated Payments - Form CT-990T ES (for any estimated payments due between March 15, 2020, and July 15, 2020)
For more information, click here.
Taxpayers who need to contact DRS may email DRS@po.state.ct.us or call 860-297-5962.
