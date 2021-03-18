HARTFORD (WFSB) - The state Department of Revenue Services announced Thursday it was pushing the date to file state taxes to May17.
This follows the federal government moving its date into May 17.
“Given the relatively late start to the federal income tax filing season and recent passage of the America Rescue Plan Act, which includes provisions that impact tax filing this year, yesterday’s announcement is understandable,” said Commissioner Mark Boughton.
Commissioner Boughton added that since Connecticut’s individual income tax return begins with federal Adjusted Gross Income, it is often beneficial to complete one’s federal return first.
The DRS recommends electronic filing, including via the DRS online Taxpayer Service Center.
Taxpayers can contact the DRS with questions by calling 860-297-5962 or visiting the DRS website.
