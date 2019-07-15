MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A drug bust in Meriden led to the arrest of six suspects, according to police.
Police said they were at an address on South First Street, which is just off of West Main Street, on Monday morning.
Officers said they arrested Angel Rojas, 27, Luis Pellot, 20, Pierre Langlois, 18, Denzell Woolard, 21, 35-year-old Betsy Gonzalez and 26-year-old Carlos Serrano.
Eyewitnesses reported that the street has been blocked off by officers.
Meriden police said their Crime Suppression Unit, detective division and SWAT team were on the scene.
They executed a search warrant.
During the search, they said they retrieved two handguns, a significant amount of ammunition, nearly $5,000 in cash and a "considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia."
Rojas, Langlois and Woolard face various drug charges.
Pellot and Gonzalez were charged with risk in injury to a minor.
Serrano was charged with interfering with a search warrant. He also had an active warrant for his arrest from Middletown police. The warrant was for second-degree assault. He was arrested on a $10,000 bond and turned over to Middletown police.
