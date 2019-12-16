OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man from Old Saybrook is accused of supplying the drugs that led to a deadly overdose over the summer.
Police said they arrested Robert John Simoni, 29, in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Simoni's drugs were sold to 24-year-old Jake Unwin, who was found unresponsive at a home in East Lyme on Aug. 6, police said.
Unwin died at the hospital three days later. A narcotics overdose was deemed the cause.
Investigators were able to determine that the drug sale happened in Old Saybrook.
They obtained text message data from the victim's cell phone which revealed who sold the drugs, the quantity, the price and when the sale happened.
They also revealed a back and forth between Unwin and the seller over whether or not the drugs contained fentanyl.
Police determined from the drugs found at the scene that they did indeed contain fentanyl.
Detectives identified Simoni as the seller.
He was taken into custody in Florida and extradited back to Connecticut.
Simoni was charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.
