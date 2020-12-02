NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Drug use by founder of online retailer Zappos had been growing at the time of his death, according to a published report.
Tony Hsieh, who recently retired as Zappos' CEO, was pulled from a shed fire in New London on Nov. 18.
He died at a hospital more than a week later. Zappos said in a statement that the death was related to the fire.
According to the Daily Mail, Hsieh's friends feared that his use of nitrous oxide and his love of candles could have caused the fire.
The Daily Mail quoted an unnamed colleague who said the laughing gas had become as important to Hsieh as his alcohol.
Fire and police investigators held a meeting concerning the investigation back on Monday.
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh succumbs to injuries sustained in New London fire
Dispatcher recordings revealed that Hsieh was initially "barricaded" in the shed on Nov. 18.
New London police said when they arrived at the fire, Hsieh was locked inside a storage area.
The New London Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that it removed an unresponsive person from the house and brought them to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, where the fire victim was airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit.
The state medical examiner said that Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation. The death was ruled accidental.
An unidentified man, who said he was a friend of Hsieh’s, answered the door at 500 Pequot Ave. on Monday. He told Channel 3 there would be no comment at the time.
Zappos current CEO Kader Deshpande responded to Channel 3. He said Hsieh’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him and his mantra was of “delivering happiness to others.”
The same sentiment was shared by his friend who said he spread his love everywhere.
Police have not confirmed Hsieh’s connection to New London, but a long-time Zappos employee by the name of Rachael Brown bought the waterfront house last August.
Channel 3 reached out to Brown, but she did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.