GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police have made two arrests following an ongoing investigation into drug sales centered around a Groton home.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at the Midway Oval residence and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, as well as crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, a gun, various kinds of ammunition, and a 2008 Ford Escape.
Both 40-year-old Luis Gaston and 27-year-old Tori Leclerc were arrested on numerous charges as a result of the investigation.
Gaston is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and both suspects are slated to be arraigned in New London Superior Court at a later date.
