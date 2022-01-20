WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man was taken into custody on several firearm-related charges.
It happened after police executed a search and seizure warrant at a Rawley Avenue home sometime on Wednesday.
Police say they seized several loaded firearms, including two AR-15 assault-style rifles and a pistol, which authorities later found had been reported stolen.
27-year-old Aarick Fleming, who lived at the Rawley Avenue residence and was home at the time, was arrested as a result of the investigation.
Investigators also seized close to fifty grams of crack cocaine and ninety bags of fentanyl/heroin, as well as $3,200 in cash.
Police noted that the weapons that had been discovered could have been easily accessed by the children that were also present at the residence at the time.
Fleming faces numerous charges, including operating a drug factory and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
He was issued a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.
