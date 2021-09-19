HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arrests were made and drugs and weapons were taken off city streets after a raid of a Hartford grocery store.
It all took place during the evening hours on Wednesday at Christina's Grocery on Sisson Avenue.
With assistance from the DEA, police were able to seize a Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, a Taurus 38 special handgun, 190 9mm rounds, 20 .38 caliber rounds, and close to $8,000 in cash.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the money was found in black plastic bags that were scattered across various hidden areas within the the store.
Investigators also seized Oxy and Amoxicillin pills, as well as drug packaging materials.
At least two people were taken into custody. Their identities, as well as a list of charges, weren't immediately available.
