BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A drunk man is accused of assaulting an ambulance employee who was attempting to provide him treatment.
According to police in Bridgeport, Peter Ragusa, 30, had a thumb injury.
Paramedics were called around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived, police said Ragusa screamed and shouted obscenities at AMR personnel.
Ragusa was eventually convinced to travel with medics by ambulance.
However, while they were securing him, he became aggressive and assaulted on AMR staff member, police said.
Ragusa was detained and transported to the hospital with the help of Bridgeport police.
He was charged with assault of a public safety officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.
