WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - State police said they arrested a heavily drunk man for being disrupting on a flight.
Jeffrey Levasseur, 31, of Sandy Hook, was reportedly disrupting attendants and passengers on Tuesday 10 minutes before landing at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Air Traffic Control was notified of the incident on United Flight 1887, which came from Denver.
Troopers said they were in the terminal and met Levasseur at the gate.
They said he exhibited signs of heavy intoxication and continued to be disruptive in the terminal.
He was loud and used profanity a number of times, according to state police.
Levasseur was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace.
He was held on a $7,500 cash bond.
