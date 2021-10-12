HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden said they arrested a drunk restaurant customer for throwing glasses and punching an employee.
According to police, Wisdom South, 25, of New Haven, was at the TGI Fridays on Dixwell Avenue on Oct. 11 when she caused the disturbance.
They were called around 11:30 p.m.
Officers said they learned that South was intoxicated and yelled profanities while she was at the bar.
They also said she threw glasses on the floor in the direction of other customers and punched one employee in the face.
Other staff members tried to diffuse the situation, police said.
One employee had to be transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.
South was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree assault.
She was given a court date of Nov. 22 in Meriden.
Police revealed that South also had an outstanding arrest warrant on file with Middletown police.
She was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond for the Hamden charges and transferred into the custody of Middletown police.
(1) comment
You can't buy class.
