HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a couple of pleasant weather days today and Wednesday, rain and a hint of winter are making a comeback.
Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temps around 60 degrees. Wednesday will be more of the same, but a bit warmer.
Then, ready or not, winter is making a brief return.
“The upcoming, slow-moving coastal storm brings rain (beneficial, given our deficits) and wind to CT starting Thursday,” Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
Then, Thursday night into Friday, snow could mix in with rain, or there could even be a transition entirely over to snow in some areas, especially inland and in the higher terrain.
"It is still way too early to predict snowfall accumulations; however, it is quite possible there will be some in the hills," Dixon said.
Given rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts, and the potential for snow, Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday into Friday.
Rain and wet snow will continue Friday.
“Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. In the higher elevations temperatures may not rise out of the 30s,” Dixon said.
While it is possible that precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could linger into early Saturday.
The weekend looks decent, with partial clearing on Saturday and highs between 55 and 60 degrees.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees or higher.
