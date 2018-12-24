HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The light snow showers have passed through our state and accumulation totals were light, with some areas receiving a coating or 2".
Track the snow with the Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Tuesday, Christmas Day, will begin with temperatures between 25-30 degrees.
As the day progresses, a breeze will make the air seasonably cold, although skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, Cameron said.
As for Wednesday, Cameron said skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be seasonably cold, topping out between out 35-40.
The meteorologists at Channel 3 are expecting a storm system to arrive on Thursday evening resulting in rain or a wintry mix. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
Friday will be warm, windy, and rainy. "Kind of another Friday with torrential rains, wind, and temperatures in the 50s," Cameron said.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will fluctuate, with the early part of the day in the 40s. But in the afternoon the mercury thermometer will drop and a northwesterly wind will filter into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.