MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s no secret that the state has seen very little rain over the past several months.
Parts of eastern Connecticut are even now under “extreme” drought conditions.
The dry conditions are also impacting state farmers, and taking a bite out of apple orchards’ bottom lines.
Lyman Orchards’ Vice President John Lyman said dry conditions have impacted the size of this year’s apples, resulting in smaller ones.
He said, however, the lack of rain also concentrates the sugars, leading to a sweeter taste.
“With all the sunshine and more concentrated fruit, the flavor’s excellent this year,” Lyman said.
Even though customers may even prefer the taste of Connecticut apples this year, the drought has had a negative impact on Lyman’s bottom line, as wholesalers prefer larger fruit, and smaller apples weigh less.
“Yes, it is frustrating, and yes, you do learn to live with it,” Lyman said.
Overall, Lyman said business is good. The “pick your own” season is off to an especially strong start because families recognize this as much about making memories as picking apples.
