HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday will be dry, but the conditions will take a turn for the worse on Friday.
A storm system will arrive bringing rain after midnight and towards daybreak.
A wintry mix is possible in certain areas inland, but it will not last and a transition to all rain will occur.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to 1", with higher amounts locally.
Milder air will flow into the state and daytime temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Wind will also play a factor and gusts over 35 mph are possible.
Track the rain with the Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will fluctuate and the high could reach near 50. But, as the day progresses, the mercury thermometer will drop and a northwesterly wind will filter into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Looking toward next week, depending on the development of a storm, there is a chance for rain and maybe some snow.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
