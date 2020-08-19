NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – When it comes to how this year is shaping up, everyone knows 2020 hasn’t been the best of years.
But if you like wine, there’s some good news about this year’s vintage.
The rainstorm on Wednesday in North Branford was welcomed. Overall, the state’s hot and dry summer has been good for grapes, which means it’s good for wine.
Beautiful red Marquette grapes are still sitting on the vines, but they’ll be getting picked soon.
“We’re had a great growing season. It’s been very dry. Grapes love dry weather,” said Ellen Rose, Rose Vineyards and Winery.
The vineyard at Rose Vineyards and Winery in North Branford is just four years old. Ellen and Jon Rose opened the tasting room last October.
Last year, they harvested the grapes in mid-October and the harvest kicks off the wine making process.
This year, because of the heat, they’ll likely harvest at the end of September.
“It’s always exciting because it’s a crop you’ve taken care of since January when we started pruning, the months and months of work all lead up to this and then we get to start what kind of wine we will get,” Jon Rose said.
So, the next time you’re sipping on a glass of wine, remember it all started out in the field and ended in the bottle.
“Between COVID, the hurricane we just had, it’s been a challenging year. We are very happy that the grapes are liking 2020 more than we might be,” Ellen said.
Rose Vineyards and Winery’s 2020 vintage will be ready in a year and a half.
