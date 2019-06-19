NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Four ducklings needed rescuing in Newington on Wednesday.
Newington Animal Control Officer Kristina Muszynski said the ducklings were rescued from a storm drain near the Lowe's home improvement store on the Berlin Turnpike.
It happened around 8 a.m.
Muszynski said they were brought to a nearby pond.
The ducklings' mother was said to be there.
