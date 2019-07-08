MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Five baby ducklings are now safe after getting stuck in a storm drain in Middletown.
South Fire District Firefighters rescued the ducklings after they received a call from residents on Millbrook Road.
The ducklings are safe and sound and now in the care of Middletown Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.