ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill is closed between Parsonage Street and Marshall Road following a two-vehicle crash this morning.
Police say one person was arrested for DUI following the crash. This person has not been identified.
Authorities said a truck crashed into a tree. The passenger was extricated and taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
High voltage wires and communication wires were knocked down when the truck drove into the ditch.
Crews are still investigating the crash.
