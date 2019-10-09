BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday morning, the attorney for Fotis Dulos said a recent gag order is infringing on his client’s freedom of speech.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who represents the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, said he can talk about the impending trial and the investigation, as long as he doesn’t attack anyone’s credibility.

Pattis spoke about this Wednesday morning on the Chaz and AJ show on 99.1wplr.

“We are prepared to meet these accusations in any form, in any time, any where. Whether in a courtroom or in the court of public opinion,” Pattis said in the radio interview.

Police believe Fotis Dulos played a role in the disappearance of his estranged wife.

TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance

Pattis said he believes the recent gag order on the case is unfair because the public can only hear one side of the story.

“The warrants get to repeat the state’s theory without letting us inspect the evidence and we can’t respond in kind by floating theories of our owns. There is something in our view wicked and fundamentally unfair about that,” Pattis said.

The gag order restricts Dulos, or anyone connected with the case, from saying anything about the credibility of the victim, witnesses, or any other trial participants.

“Our view is given the public interest in the case, and the way the case has unfolded thus far, his hands are being tied to his detriment. Thereby compromising his fair trial right,” Pattis said.

The attorney is appealing the decision made by the state Supreme Court, but says at the end of the day, he and his client may be forced to accept a decision they don't agree with.

“Being a trial lawyer is being a prize fighter. You step into the ring and you make your best case, according to the rules that the referee calls,” Pattis said.

One thing Pattis said he is not worried about is jury selection.

He went on to say despite all of the publicity surrounding the case, he believes finding fair jurors will not be a problem.