AVON, CT (WFSB) - Nearly three weeks later, and the search for a missing New Canaan mother continued on Thursday.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. Thursday marked 20 days since she was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Attorney interview
The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, was arrested in connection with the case and charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. He is out on bond.
Also on Thursday, it was learned a person connected to Fotis Dulos has hired a lawyer.
Defense Attorney Lindy Urso, who is based out of Stamford, said he is representing someone in connection with the Dulos investigation.
Over the phone, Urso declined to identify his client, but said his client has "cooperated fully with authorities and is not in any way a suspect." He continued to say his client "is just looking forward to moving on with his life, post-Fotis Dulos."
Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, spoke to 99.1 WPLR's Chaz & AJ on Thursday morning, in which he outlined his office's position that foul play is suspected and that there may be a body somewhere. However, he said his client didn't do it.
Pattis said investigators did not find a "bloody scene" at Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home.
He also shed some light on the alleged participation of Fotis' girlfriend Michelle Troconis in the case.
"It's not clear to me that she has gone into a cooperation agreement," Pattis clarified. "I think what she agreed to do is speak to the police. And my understanding is that her speaking to the police has ruled her out as a participant in any involved way in New Canaan."
Pattis said Troconis took a polygraph test about whether or not she had any knowledge of foul play.
"She satisfied police and provided an alibi," he said.
Pattis also said that the FBI has Fotis Dulos' cell phone and that he expects a report about it soon.
Police said early on in the investigation that they were able to trace the phone to an area of Hartford, which led police to surveillance video of someone matching Fotis Dulos' description dropping off dozens of trash bags along Albany Avenue.
"I suspect that his whereabouts will be traceable by cell phone," Pattis said.
However, he said even if it turns out that Fotis Dulos was on Albany Avenue, it would be circumstantial.
Pattis said the only thing he'd been given access to is Fotis Dulos' arrest warrant. He has not see any of the evidence outlined by prosecutors.
He said only evidence that hurts his client was sought. He argued that there may be more that's being withheld, specifically the location of his client's cell phone the morning Jennifer Dulos went missing.
Pattis said they have their own private investigator looking into the case, including what Jennifer Dulos may have been doing before her disappearance.
"We are beginning a parallel investigation beginning with the assumption that our client was not involved," Pattis said.
A new search location
Wednesday, investigators shifted their focus to the body of water in Avon where dive teams were spotted.
Fotis Dulos lives near the area in neighboring Farmington.
He was described as a frequent water skier on the pond. He even wore a t-shirt with a water ski club's name on it shortly after posting bond on Tuesday.
The ski club's president told Channel 3 that Fotis Dulos and the five children he had with Jennifer Dulos were avid members.
Divorce records stated water skiing was a point of contention in the marriage.
Jennifer Dulos called the training schedule dangerous and excessive.
"My husband is obsessed with water skiing and insists that the children must train to be world class water skiers," the documents said.
The search for Jennifer Dulos extends across the state.
State police continue to search the MIRA trash facility in Hartford for clues.
They've been there since last week in the wake of the surveillance footage along Albany Avenue in Hartford.
Evidence in those garbage bags included a bloody sponge and clothing, according to court documents.
Investigators also searched the Farmington home of Fotis Dulos along with another property with which his construction company is associated.
Crews also scoured a park and the home of Jennifer Dulos, both in New Canaan.
Court appearances
Fotis Dulos and Troconis faced a judge for the second time on Tuesday.
Both pleaded "not guilty" to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.
See their appearances here.
Evidence presented by prosecutors placed Fotis Dulos at what they called the crime scene, the home Jennifer Dulos was renting in New Canaan.
They said a mixture of Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer Dulos' blood was found on a kitchen faucet.
They said Fotis Dulos was at the home two days before the mother's reported disappearance.
However, Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client has an alibi and was not in New Canaan that day.
A plea for information
A 7-year-old boy from Wethersfield offered his savings as a reward to help find Jennifer Dulos, according to a statement from Carrie Luft on behalf of family and friends of Jennifer Dulos.
"The impact of Jennifer’s disappearance on her five young children, family, and friends is affecting many people in similar ways," Luft said on Thursday. "We urge this young man to keep his savings, but we honor his impulse. This is about more than a reward—it is a call to do something."
Police said they are the ones best equipped to conduct searches. However, citizens can help most by providing information.
New Canaan police said they received roughly 475 tips from all over the U.S. and Australia. They also received 80 answers to a request for surveillance video.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Police said also created a website dedicated to finding her. It can be found here.
Tips and info can also be emailed in to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.