FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A bizarre twist in the fight over the home where Fotis Dulos lives.
For a good portion of the day on Friday, the Farmington mansion was listed on vacation home rental website, VRBO.
The home is no longer listed on the site, so there is no way to know if Fotis listed it or if it was a prank.
The seven bedroom mansion that sleeps 14 was going for $1,500 a night.
The photos attached to the listing show the sprawling property inside and out, including a picture of a room full of toys.
The Farmington home itself is not part of the criminal investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, but it is the center of a civil battle.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis and Jennifer used to live at the Farmington home until she moved the children to New Canaan.
Jennifer’s family wants to foreclose on the home after they said Fotis hasn’t paid the mortgage on it for nearly a year.
Channel 3 reached out to the lawyer representing Jennifer’s family who said he was unaware this listing existed and said he would challenge it in court.
Real estate expert Elizabeth Vaca-Ranieri explained how this listing could get messy.
“It’s very rare because if there’s a question of ownership, then that would determine if someone is really allowed to offer the property in this way. But that’s between them and what they’ve set up in the past,” said Vaca-Ranieri.
Vaca-Ranieri isn’t connected to Fotis and is not involved in the criminal or civil cases, but has experience with short-term rentals.
“I can say that I know it is easy to set it up. There’s no proof of ownership or anything like that, that one would need to provide in order to put up a listing like this,” Vaca-Ranieri said.
Less than an hour after Channel 3 spoke with the lawyer representing Jennifer’s family, the listing was taken down, but he says he had nothing to do with it.
Channel 3 reached out to VRBO to determine the authenticity of that listing, as well as the person who created the listing, and Fotis’ lawyer, but no one has returned our calls.
