HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The disappearance of a missing mother of five from New Canaan, Jennifer Farber Dulos, could lead to tougher domestic violence guidelines in family court.
Dulos vanished in May of 2019 after being locked in a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos was later charged with her murder.
Now, state Senator Alex Kasser is working on a bill that would add new behaviors to the existing family court law regarding domestic violence.
This could include psychological or financial abuse.
The changes would also require a judge to look at domestic violence claims when ruling on custody issues.
