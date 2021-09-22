EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash has shut down part of a busy roadway in East Windsor.
It happened just after 8:30 Wednesday night on Route 140, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
At least one vehicle, a dump truck, was involved in the collision.
Route 140 is closed between Route 5 and Winkler Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
