MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Route 79 in Madison is closed due to a major crash involving a dump truck.
The road is closed at County Road.
According to Madison 911 Emergency Communications, the road will be closed for several hours while crews work to clean up the crash.
The dump truck was carrying crushed stone, which spilled along with diesel fuel.
Traffic is being diverted northbound at Cross Road and southbound at Route 148.
