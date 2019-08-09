MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a dump truck generated 4 miles worth of delays on Interstate 91 south in Middletown.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 21 and 20.
It was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
The two left lanes were closed.
The highway was congested between exits 22n and 20, the DOT reported.
I’ve been monitoring this for you all morning the delays are pretty severe. Dump truck accident 91 SB in Middletown at exit 20 with two lanes closed and about a 4 mile back up. @WFSBnews @WFSBMorningTeam #traffic pic.twitter.com/2nj00Wn1s9— Renee DiNino (@MyCTCommunity) August 9, 2019
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
