MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash involving a dump truck led to the closure of Interstate 95 north and a few side roads in Milford on Thursday morning.
Friday, state police identified the driver as 63-year-old Anthony Edward Drozd of Middletown.
State police said at some point beforehand, the dump truck's body became raised or was unintentionally left in the the "up" position.
According to troopers, the truck's body struck the Quarry Road overpass around 7:45 a.m. and the driver was ejected.
The body of the dump truck became detached and struck another vehicle.
State police identified the second driver as 68-year-old Susan Jackson of Greenwich. She suffered a minor injury.
Drozd died after he arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.
