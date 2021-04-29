MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A dump truck driver has died following a rollover crash on I-91 south in Middletown.
The crash happened just past the exit 20 on-ramp on I-91 south on Thursday afternoon, just after 1 p.m.
State police closed the right and right center lanes of I-91 south, between exits 19 & 20.
A Channel 3 crew driving by the scene saw a dump truck full of gravel had tipped over.
According to police, the truck entered I-91 south from the exit 20 on-ramp and struck a vehicle that was stopped in the acceleration lane.
The impact caused the truck to turn over onto its left side and hit a metal guard rail.
The driver was identified as 69-year-old Richard Vining, of Branford.
The crash remains under investigation.
Follow traffic updates in your area by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.