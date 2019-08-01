FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Hyde Road in Farmington is closed after a dump truck got caught up in wires.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Farmington fire dept.
The road is closed between Route 6 and New Britain Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.