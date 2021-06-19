TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- A dump truck collided with power lines between Route 25 and the Monroe town line on Saturday morning, knocking out power in the area.
According to police, the truck caused damage to power lines and utility poles which resulted in a loss of power for the traffic control signals.
The Route 25 and Route 111 intersection is without power, causing traffic delays throughout the area.
Police said the area will be impacted for at least the next 12 hours.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area for all of Saturday and use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.