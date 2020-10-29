ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning after a dump truck ended up in a center median on I-91 in Rocky Hill.
It happened around 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, near exit 23.
Fire officials said a dump truck had lost control, ending up in the center median, where it got stuck in the mud.
Several fire crews responded to the scene and were able to remove the truck.
