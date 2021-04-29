MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A dump truck rollover is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown.
State police said the right and right center lanes of I-91 south, between exits 19 & 20, are closed.
The rollover was reported just after 1 p.m.
A Channel 3 crew driving by the scene saw a dump truck full of gravel had tipped over.
It appeared another vehicle was also involved in the crash.
State police said the exit 20 southbound on-ramp is also closed.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
